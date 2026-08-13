Celebrate 69 years of Merdeka with the Range Rover Velar and Evoque at Sime Motors Ara Damansara

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 13 August 2026 1:02 pm

Having evolved over the decades to arrive at a whole range of models under its own brand, the Range Rover brought the famed Land Rover off-road capability into the luxury realm previously not occupied by SUVs.

While the modern SUV might no longer be primarily about exploring beyond the fringes of civilisation, the rigours of urban motoring could include flash floods, waterlogged roadways, poor visibility and unpredictable weather conditions. Therefore, the modern Range Rover is about luxury when desired, and capability when required.

As the world’s original luxury SUV, Range Rover has spent more than five decades defining the segment by combining exceptional luxury with genuine all-terrain capability. Today, that same philosophy continues with the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar, two luxury SUVs designed to provide comfort, sophistication and confidence in all driving conditions.

The urban jungle is the domain of the Range Rover Evoque, with its 530 mm wading height that offers greater confidence when taking waterlogged roads, and its greater ground clearance when compared to conventional passenger cars offers occupants of the Evoque added peace of mind when tackling badly deteriorated roads.

Lessons learnt from off-roading also informs design that aids prowess in tackling urban-road adversity, such as floods that can occur with little notice; the high air intake positioning helps reduce the risk of water entering the engine.

Intelligent all-wheel-drive brings improved traction on wet and slippery roads; and an elevated driving position gives the driver a commanding view of their surroundings. All these, packaged in a compact luxury SUV form that is suited to mobility for urban lifestyles.

Further along the Range Rover line is the Velar, which brings more of the Range Rover in an upscaled form. A water wading depth of up to 580 mm is on offer when specified with air suspension, and the Velar additionally brings Wade Sensing technology for real-time information on the water depth of the vehicle’s surroundings.

The Velar packs Terrain Response which optimises vehicle settings according to road conditions, while packaging the Range Rover elevated seating position in a premium, refined cabin environment, bringing together luxury, technology and capability in one package.

Design cues in the Velar towards refinement build upon those of the Evoque and are aimed further upstream towards the even more elevated models within the Range Rover brand, with the Velar bringing elements such as approach lights, grained leather seats with contrast stitching, configurable cabin lighting and a Meridian sound system all coming together for an even more elevated ambience.

From navigating Malaysia’s busy urban streets to tackling waterlogged roads during the rainy season, both models deliver the capability expected of a Range Rover without compromising on refinement or style.

The latter is served in abundance, regardless of the model chosen, with the traditional off-roading values blended with the modern reductive design that results in the modern Range Rover package.

Refined prominence in one’s field is embodied by the Range Rover brand, which is as aspirational as it is capable, and synonymous with its established customer base from heads of state through top-tier athletes to pop culture icons.

2026 Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition

This Merdeka, ownership of the Evoque is set to be even more attractive with the Exclusive Evoque Ownership Package that is comprised of a RM6,900 insurance voucher, a RM6,900 service voucher and a RM6,900 cash rebate to bring a total value of RM20,700 for the purchase of a Range Rover Evoque.

Land Rover Ara Damansara is where you’ll find up to RM69,000 of savings on a brand-new Range Rover Velar, and a selection of Certified Approved Pre-Owned vehicles available for immediate viewing.

Customers looking to join the Range Rover family can also explore exceptional ownership opportunities with the Approved Pre-Owned Range Rover Evoque from RM228,000 and Range Rover Velar from RM418,000, offering premium luxury, capability and peace of mind through the Land Rover Approved programme.

2026 Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition

Here, the product range also offers a tip of the flat cap to posh lifestyles in one of London’s most prestigious districts with the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition. There will also be more exclusive Merdeka offers, and available trade-in consultation to make the best of your purchase of a JLR vehicle.

Whether it is a nearly-new Range Rover, Defender, or Discovery that is desired, Land Rover Ara Damansara is where exceptional ownership opportunities and limited-time Merdeka privileges will be discovered.

Enquire with Land Rover Ara Damansara now to view available inventory and reserve your preferred vehicle, and find out more about the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition, here. Call +60392123101, or message +60376512031 on WhatsApp.

Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition in Malaysia

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Range Rover Velar Approved in Malaysia

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Range Rover Evoque Approved in Malaysia