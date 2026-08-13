In Cars, Chevrolet, China, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 13 August 2026 5:51 pm

After 21 years and over 7.5 million owners in China, Chevrolet is leaving the world’s biggest car market, after selling fewer than 9,000 units there last year, according to CarNewsChina. Chevys will continue to be built in China for export outside the US only.

Although the 50:50 SAIC-General Motors joint-venture in China has been renewed for another 20 years, according to Reuters, the focus will be on Buick and Cadillac exports from China to the Middle East, Africa, South America, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.

SAIC-GM plans to launch at least 30 new-energy vehicle (NEV) models by 2030. Last year, it launched the China-developed Buick Electra series, comprising the E5 SUV, E7 SUV, L7 sedan and Encasa MPV – all of which are NEVs.

Chevy models still produced in China include the Monza sedan (replaced the Cavalier, sold in some markets as the Cruze), Aveo, Captiva (rebadged Baojun 530), Groove (rebadged Wuling), S10 Max (rebadged Maxus T70) and Menlo EV.