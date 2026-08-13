Honda Prelude celebrated – Malaysia’s first 3 owners of the sixth-gen coupe reveal their bond with the nameplate

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 13 August 2026 10:17 am

Following its local debut in June, there has certainly been no shortage of interest in the new Honda Prelude, with Honda Malaysia (HMSB) indicating that bookings have already accounted for the first batch of around 60 units. Of these, nearly 30 have found their way to buyers since deliveries of the sixth-gen coupe began in July.

A month on from that, HMSB has decided to celebrate the ownership journeys of the first three customers, doing so with an exclusive appreciation event held yesterday. In it, it was highlighted how the nameplate continues to carry its legacy forward with owners who share a distinctive bond with the iconic sports coupe.

The appreciation event brought together the first three new owners of the Prelude – Gan Ker Beng, Wahiduzaman Abu Kashim and Dr. Davina Navreet Kaur. Although coming from diverse backgrounds, the trio share a common appreciation for the grand tourer’s distinctive character, refined driving experience as well as the enduring heritage of the nameplate.

For Gan, the Prelude completes a nearly three decade desire to obtain one. “I have a long history with Honda. My first Honda was a Civic back in the 1990s, and at that time, I already had my eyes on the Prelude. It was my dream car when I was younger, but I could not afford one then. So, when Honda announced the return of the Prelude to Malaysia, I knew I wanted to own one,” he said.

The entrepreneur from Johor Bahru said that getting the Prelude was like a dream come true. While he owns a number of sports cars, ones that eclipse the BF1 in terms of output and speed, he says the latter provides a sense of engagement that is unique and has been the preferred drive since he took delivery of it a month ago.

“For me, it is not about how fast the car can go or its performance figures, it is the Prelude name, the memories I have with it, and my connection with Honda over the years that make this car special to me,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Wahiduzaman, a business owner from Kuala Lumpur and long-time Honda enthusiast, has owned several Honda performance models over the years, including FK8 and FL5 Civic Type Rs at present.

“I have been a Honda owner for many years, and I have always enjoyed their performance-oriented character and the adventures we had on the road. As my lifestyle evolved, I was looking for a car that strikes the perfect balance between driving enjoyment and everyday comfort, and the Prelude has that,” he said.

“What has always drawn me to Honda is its attention to detail and how its engineers design cars that feel like an extension of the driver, and when I test drove the Prelude, I truly felt its driver-focused character and uncompromised comfort. I can’t wait to start this exciting new chapter with my Prelude,” he added.

Completing the trio is Davina, for which the Prelude is her first Honda. The endodontist says that her choice was shaped by the sight of the current car’s predecessor, viewed repeatedly during her formative years.

“Growing up, I would always see a couple of classic Preludes in my Subang neighbourhood, admiring them from afar. Owning a red coupe has also been a dream of mine since I was a teenager, and as a huge fan of Honda’s hybrid technology, the moment the Prelude was launched, I immediately fell in love with it and placed a booking right away, without test driving it,” she enthused.

“This car doesn’t need to shout its presence, as its stance is effortless and it carries a quiet sophistication that aligns perfectly with who I am. It has a self-assured quality about it, giving me a sense of having arrived on my own terms, which resonates very much with my own personal journey,” she said.

These three unique ownership journeys reflect Honda’s enduring bond with its customers, adding a new chapter to the brand’s long-standing legacy of delivering quality, performance and driving joy, and very much highlighting how the Prelude continues to inspire emotional connections in its modern, electrified form.