Jetour T2 facelift leaked – round headlights, more body colour for popular SUV; 1.5T i-DM PHEV retained

In Cars, International News, Jetour / by Jonathan Lee / 13 August 2026 11:00 am

Aside from the Tourer/TX, Jetour is also bringing the facelifted T2 to the Chengdu Motor Show next week. Official photos of the car have leaked onto social media platforms such as Weibo, showing a more refined look for the popular boxy SUV.

The T2 is known as the Traveller in China, and this latest version will be called the Traveller 7. Despite the new numerical suffix, this is still the regular five-seater rather than the longer seven-seater (the Traveller Plus). Instead, the 7 appears to have been tacked on to distance it from an all-new, more upmarket model called the Traveller 8, also debuting in Chengdu.

The most notable change is at the front, where the square headlights have been replaced with circular ones, making the T2 look even more like a discount Defender. These are joined together by a light strip that runs across the grille, pushing the Jetour script up onto the bonnet.

Meanwhile, the bumper – previously protruding a long way and made from unfinished black plastic – has now been made flush and painted in body colour, with a larger air intake and the dispensing of the pseudo-off-roader lights and tow hooks. The bonnet “grab handles”, wheel arch flares and rear bumper are also now in body colour, with the latter getting a simpler design and new auxiliary lights.

According to Autohome, the T2 will retains its Chery Dual Mode (C-DM, known in other markets as i-DM) plug-in hybrid system, utilising a 224 PS/390 Nm electric motor, a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) for a total output of 360 PS and 610 Nm of torque. A dual-motor all-wheel drive version is also available with 462 PS and 700 Nm.

With a 27.2 kWh LFP battery, the T2 C-DM has a WLTP EV range of 100 km, with a 43.24 kWh pack boosting this to 160 km. The pure petrol models utilising 184 PS/290 Nm 1.5 litre and 254 PS/390 Nm 2.0 litre turbo fours and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission are also expected to be carried over.