JPJ wants tight safety measures for RXZ Members event

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 August 2026 9:40 am

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has called for more systematic risk management and tighter safety measures for large-scale motorcycle gatherings, following an engagement session with the organisers of RXZ Members in Putrajaya. The session, chaired by JPJ, focused on road safety and measures to improve risk management before, during and after major motoring events.

Among the key areas highlighted was the need to ensure the eligibility of both riders and motorcycles, manage traffic and vehicle movements, and carry out targeted enforcement focusing on offences that pose the greatest risk to road users. JPJ also stressed the importance of cooperation with highway concessionaires and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in implementing Travel Time Advisories (TTA), aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety during major events.

The department recommended a phased approach, beginning with early engagement, education and public awareness, followed by firm enforcement where necessary. Close cooperation between event organisers, JPJ, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and relevant technical agencies would be crucial to ensuring large-scale motorcycle gatherings are conducted in an orderly, safe and responsible manner.

The engagement session was attended by the JPJ state directors of Pahang, Melaka and Terengganu, senior JPJ headquarters officials, as well as representatives from the Corporate Division, Automotive Engineering Division and Road Safety Division. Also present were representatives from PDRM Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT), the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), Department of Environment (DOE), Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) and RXZ Members organisers.

JPJ said in its media statement it continues to support motoring community activities that are organised in a proper and responsible manner. However, the department stressed that public safety, compliance with the law and protection of road users’ lives will remain its top priorities, with further engagement sessions with relevant agencies and event organisers held in the future.

The engagement session follows the recent RXZ Members 8.0 Gathering, held in Kuala Terengganu. During the event, which reportedly saw over 200,000 participants, 11 accident deaths were recorded, with a further 30 cases of accidents resulting in light injuries recorded.