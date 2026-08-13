Perak KPDN seizes 32,760 litres of diesel worth RM149k in raid – suspects allegedly misappropriated subsidies

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 13 August 2026 10:46 am

The Perak domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) seized around RM194,058 worth of diesel during a joint raid on Tuesday (August 11, 2026) at the Hutan Melintang fisheries jetty, which also saw two men being arrested, reports Bernama.

According to Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, the raid – part of Ops Tiris 4.0 – was carried out at about 1.50pm following two weeks of surveillance. It was revealed that some 32,760 litres of subsidised diesel that was meant for fishermen was being transferred to the premises using a 52-tonne tanker during the raid.

“Preliminary investigations found serious non-compliance with delivery documentation where the address on the delivery order document did not match the address on the Controlled Schedule Article (CSA) retail licence for diesel owned by the premises, which is also a fishermen’s subsidised diesel sales centre in Hilir Perak,” said Kamalludin.

Further checks found that the tanker was also not listed to be allowed to transport the diesel to Hilir Perak. There was also proof of misappropriation in the sales record to deserving fishermen where records showed transactions to nine boats, but physical checks found only four vessels were involved in getting the diesel.

It is suspected that the diesel would be taken out using land vehicles or resold to unqualified boats at a higher price. The two individuals detained are currently facilitating investigations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 as well as the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974. In addition to the diesel, we the ministry also seized the tanker worth about RM450,000, with the total seized value amounting to RM599,058.