Selangor Rail Line being discussed by state government, private sector; first phase expected to take 10 years

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 13 August 2026 10:45 am

The Selangor state government is discussing with various parties including the private sector to identify the appropriate development and financing model for the development of the the Selangor Rail Line, reported Bernama.

The state government, through the Menteri Besar of Selangor Incorporated (MBI) as the technical committee for Selangor Rail Development, is examining the development and financing models with the most potential for implementation, said state investment, trade and mobility exco Ng Sze Han.

Based on the feasibility study that has been carried out, the first phase of the Selangor Rail Line development is expected to take 10 years for its entire development process, including preparation of preliminary designs, detailed studies and approval of the railway scheme by the land public transport agency (APAD), Ng said.

The first phase also includes procurement, land acquisition, construction work as well as the testing and commissioning process, he said.