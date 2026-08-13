Tesla to recall 20,349 cars in the US over excessively bright low-beam headlamps – Model 3 and Y affected

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / 13 August 2026 1:04 pm

Tesla has issued a recall for 20,349 cars in the United States due to a lighting issue, reports Autoblog. According to a safety recall report posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on August 4, 2026, the low beams in affected cars can get too bright in the upper corners of the light pattern.

This is in breach of federal standards, with the NHTSA noting excessive brightness could pose a safety hazard, particular for drivers in oncoming vehicles that may experience reduce visibility. The recall involves 18,735 units of the Model Y built between February 11, 2020 and December 24, 2023, along with 1,614 units of the Model 3 produced between July 24, 2017 and December 2, 2023.

Electrek reports the federal maximum is 125 candela but Tesla’s headlamps could be as bright as 230.1 candela in testing. This recall issue isn’t new, as the carmaker has been aware of it since 2024 and notified the NHTSA that 19,900 Model Y and 3 cars were affected.

However, the company argued the issue was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety and did not warrant a recall or notification to consumers. On July 17 this year, Tesla received notice from the NHTSA that its “petition for decision of inconsequential noncompliance” was denied, meaning this recall must happen.

The headlamp recall comes just a few days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary investigation into about 1.2 million Tesla vehicles over reports of suspension failures that could result in the driver losing steering control. So far, 156 complaints have been received alleging the front lower lateral link detached in certain 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2021-2023 Model Y vehicles.

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