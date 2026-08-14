Immigration Dept busts syndicate dismantling, selling vehicle parts, believed to be masterminded by foreigners

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 14 August 2026 10:01 am

The Malaysian immigration department (JIM) has crippled a syndicate allegedly involved in dismantling and selling vehicle parts, believed to be masterminded by foreign nationals, Bernama reports. JIM recently arrested 17 Pakistani men, two Indonesian men and an Indonesian woman in a raid at a premises in Jalan Kapar, Klang.

“Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate, masterminded by Pakistani nationals, was involved in dismantling and selling parts from scrap vehicles. They are also believed to be linked to the recent disappearance of an MPV belonging to a funeral management company in Kapar.

“The raid also uncovered the involvement of the Indonesian nationals in providing transit services for illegal immigrants waiting to return to their respective countries,” JIM said in a recent statement, adding that the illegal ‘transit house’ service charged RM5,000-10,000 per illegal immigrant.

“JIM will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with relevant enforcement agencies to detect and take firm action against foreign nationals and syndicate networks involved. Follow-up measures and continuous monitoring will also be intensified to ensure that such illegal activities do not continue to operate in the surrounding areas,” said the department.