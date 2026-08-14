Indian Motorcycle shows Chief Vintage Sturgis

In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 August 2026 4:51 pm

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the new Chief Vintage Sturgis, SD Edition at the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, paying tribute to the brand’s role in the origins of the iconic motorcycle gathering in South Dakota. Limited to just 125 individually numbered units, the special-edition Chief Vintage commemorates Indian Motorcycle’s 125th anniversary while drawing inspiration from the machines ridden at the first Sturgis gathering in 1938.

The inaugural event was organised by an Indian Motorcycle dealer and a group of Indian-riding brothers, with just nine riders taking part alongside around 200 spectators. What began as a gathering centred around racing, riding and camaraderie would eventually grow into one of the world’s largest motorcycle rallies.

For the Chief Vintage Sturgis, SD Edition, Indian has opted for a heritage-inspired two-tone Indian Motorcycle Red and Cream finish, complemented by a multi-coloured Indian Motorcycle headdress logo inspired by the brand’s motorcycles from the 1930s. A painted “56” appears on the side plate, referencing the hand-painted race numbers used by riders at the early Sturgis events.

Each motorcycle also receives serialised badging, with numbers running up to 125 in recognition of Indian Motorcycle’s 125th anniversary. Underneath the period-inspired styling, the limited-edition Chief Vintage retains modern mechanicals, including an air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin displacing 1,890 cc and producing 156 Nm of torque at 2,900 rpm.

The Chief Vintage Sturgis also gets valanced fenders, an illuminated warbonnet, wire-spoke wheels, a Vintage Espresso Solo Seat and Vintage Handlebars. The engine features painted cylinder heads and pushrod tubes with black cylinders, echoing the finishes used on Indian motorcycles of the 1940s.

Rider electronics include three selectable riding modes — Tour, Standard and Sport — while a four-inch round touchscreen display with Indian Motorcycle’s Ride Command software provides navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn directions.

Indian Motorcycle CEO Mike Kennedy said the special edition celebrates the origins of Sturgis and the spirit of freedom and camaraderie that brought riders together nearly nine decades ago as a collector-focused tribute to both Indian Motorcycle’s heritage and the early days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally