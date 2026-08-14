LRT3 Shah Alam Line free trial ends after extension – pay to ride from tomorrow, August 15; maximum fare RM4.30

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 14 August 2026 4:43 pm

Have you tried the LRT3 Shah Alam Line? Many did, taking advantage of the customary one-month free trial till July 31, which was then extended to August 14. That’s today, which means that from tomorrow, August 15, one will have to pay to ride the LRT3.

Rapid KL says that the start of paid services marks another important phase in the operations of the LRT3 Shah Alam Line after six weeks of free trials, which received great support from the public. The public transport operator went on record to thank users for their believe, trust and willingness to choose public transport in that period.

Rapid KL welcomes the public to continue to ride with the LRT3 Shah Alam Line and to make public transport a choice for daily commutes that are easier, safer and smooth, it said in a statement.

If you’ve been riding on the latest LRT line with an empty or low credit Touch n Go card, remember to top up – riders have to ensure that there’s at least RM5 in stored value in your card.

As for fares, one can save this image, check at the official MyRapid website or at the stations. Concession fares via Kad Konsesi MyRapid are available for those who are eligible, including students, senior citizens and OKU. My50 too, of course. The maximum fare from end to end is RM4.30 cashless, RM2.40 concession.

Join us for a full end-to-end tour of the RM16.63 billion, 37.8-km long line that has an east-west orientation connecting Klang, Shah Alam, Subang and Petaling Jaya. Running from Johan Setia in Klang to Bandar Utama in PJ, there are 20 stations in total serving large population centres in Selangor. Connecting stations are Glenmarie 2 (LRT Kelana Jaya Line) and Bandar Utama (MRT Kajang Line). Full details here.