2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV – RM370k-400k estimated price in Malaysia for rival to BMW iX3, Volvo EX60

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Mick Chan / 14 August 2026 1:12 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has announced estimated pricing for the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV in Malaysia, for which registration of interest had opened last December. The battery-electric GLC is a direct rival to the BMW iX3 which was launched in Malaysia last week, and the new GLC EV has been given estimated pricing from RM370k to RM400k.

Built on the manufacturer’s MB.EA-Medium version of the Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture, this features an 800-volt electrical architecture which brings a 94 kWh lithium-ion battery for up to 713 km of range on the WLTP testing standard.

The GLC EV is able to receive fast charging at up to 330 kW DC, enabling a 10-80% recharge in 22 minutes; the SUV for selected markets will receive a DC converter to work with 400-volt charging stations. Home charging is rated at 11 kW AC, with up to 22 kW AC as an option.

Globally the GLC offers the GLC400 4Matic as the debut variant, which brings a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 489 PS. The rear drive motor gets a two-speed transmission, while the front motor gets a single reduction gear ratio.

For comparison, the BMW iX3 gets a 469 PS/645 Nm dual-motor, AWD powertrain and a 108.7 kWh (nett) battery, so while the GLC is the quicker of the two (0-100 km/h in 4.3 s) in a sprint (the iX3 does 0-100 km/h in 4.9 s), the iX3 counters with more range (805 km WLTP) from its larger battery.

The GLC chassis gets a four-link suspension layout in front, and a multi-link layout with central pivot at the rear. Available equipment in global markets include Airmatic suspension, along with rear-axle steering that turns the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees.

The interior of the latest GLC can be specified with the manufacturer’s seamless MBUX Hyperscreen measuring 39.1 inches across and thus spans the width of the dashboard.

The MBUX Hyperscreen includes a front passenger display with a digital decorative element that can show a personal photo or one of 12 predefined images, in essence serving as a digital picture frame.

Also portrayed on the website as equipment for the GLC EV is the Sky Control panoramic roof, active ambient lighting with sound visualisation (lighting that changes according to the music being played), a high-end front seat specification, vegan interior upholstery, and wireless device charging; luggage capacity is 570 litres, or up to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded, with an additional 128 litres in the frunk.

GALLERY: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV