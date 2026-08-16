Two supercar drivers allegedly acting as convoy marshals, stopping traffic, arrested by police in Johor

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 August 2026 11:09 am

Two car drivers have been arrested for allegedly acting as unauthorised marshals by stopping traffic to give way to a supercar convoy at the Lebuh Kota Iskandar roundabout in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The incident came to light after a video showing the two drivers stopping other road users to allow the supercar convoy through went viral on social media on August 14.

Acting on public complaints, the Iskandar Puteri district police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (JSPT) launched an investigation to identify and locate the two individuals. Police investigations found the convoy was travelling from Puteri Harbour towards Johor Bahru city centre.

Upon reaching the roundabout, the two drivers allegedly acted as marshals, stopping other vehicles to clear the way for the convoy. Both drivers, along with the vehicles used, were arrested by police on August 15.

The case is being investigated under Section 110 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing obstruction and interference to traffic.with a maximum fine of RM1,000. Police also issued four summonses for various offences involving non-compliance with prescribed vehicle specifications with the vehicles involved seized for further action.

Iskandar Puteri deputy police chief Superintendent Saifullah Jaya Yahaya said police would not compromise with individuals acting as unauthorised convoy escorts who obstruct traffic or unlawfully stop members of the public. He stressed such actions not only violate traffic regulations but could also endanger the individuals involved and other road users, and reminded the public that they must not attempt to control or stop traffic without lawful authority.