2026 Kymco XCiting VS 400 in Malaysia, RM27,988

In Bikes, Kymco / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 August 2026 11:37 am

Getting its official Malaysian launch is the 2026 Kymco XCiting VS 400 sport-touring maxi-scooter, priced at RM27,988. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every Kymco comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, subject to terms and conditions.

There are two colours offered in the Malaysian market for the XCiting VS 400 – Flat Black and Cerulean Blue. Stocks of the XCiting VS 400 will be available in authorised Modenas Kymco dealer showrooms from this August.

Power comes from a 400 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder engine producing 33.9 PS at 7,250 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. Drive goes through. CVT gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Riding equipment includes traction control, two-channel ABS, a five-level adjustable windscreen and keyless operation. The scooter also gets a two-stage seat with pillion seated higher than the rider and 29 litres of illuminated under-seat storage, while two auto-locking storage compartments are found inside the front cowl, along with a USB charging socket inside the left front compartment.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and rear twin shock absorber suspension with five-position preload adjustment. Braking uses twin hydraulic discs in front and single disc in the rear, while wheel sizing is 15-inches in front and 14-inches at the back, wearing 120/70 and 150/70 tyres.

Riding information is displayed on an LCD screen and LED lighting is used throughout. Weight for the XCiting 400 is listed at 213 kg while seat height is set at 805 mm, while 12.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.