8,000 riders to receive MyRiderID from Perkeso in 2026

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 August 2026 2:12 pm

At least 8,000 Malaysian Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contributors nationwide will receive its MyRiderID card by the end of 2026. This is part of Perkeso efforts to improve motorcycle safety and speed up emergency assistance following accidents, reports news agency Bernama.

Perkeso Prevention, Medical and Rehabilitation Division head Dr Azlan Darus said MyRiderID is a QR code-based system that allows crucial information about a rider to be accessed quickly in the event of an accident. Speaking at the launch of MyRiderID at the Cub Prix race at Penang State Stadium, Batu Kawan, Azlan said the initiative was introduced under the Malaysian Rider (MYRider) campaign, which covers accident prevention as well as actions to be taken during and after an accident.

A total of 1,000 Perkeso contributors received their MyRiderID during the launch. The QR code can be scanned by emergency personnel to immediately access information provided by the rider, including emergency contact details, blood type and medical history, helping to streamline medical treatment.

Perkeso plans to distribute at least 8,000 MyRiderIDs nationwide through programmes including Cub Prix events and road safety campaigns conducted with employers. 7,000 employers nationwide have been identified to help promote road safety messages to employees, particularly motorcyclists, under the ‘Be Safe on the Road’ campaign.

During the same event, Perkeso also exchanged memoranda of collaboration (MoC) with Boon Siew Honda Managing Director Kunitomo Asano and MForce Bike Holdings Chief Operating Officer Asri Ahmad. The collaborations will focus on motorcycle safety advocacy, education and the development of a stronger road safety culture, supporting Perkeso’s aim of producing safer, more responsible and safety-conscious Malaysian riders