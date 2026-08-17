Maserati appoints Atlantis Automobili as official importer, distributor in Malaysia – shared space with Alfa Romeo

In Cars, Local News, Maserati / by Gerard Lye / 17 August 2026 12:00 pm

Atlantis Automobili has been appointed the official importer and distributor of Maserati vehicles in Malaysia, effective May 19, 2026. This comes several months after Naza Automotive Group announced that it would discontinue distributorship of the Italian brand in December last year. Atlantis Automobili is part of Atlantis Motor Group, which also has Alfa Romeo in its portfolio.

In an official release, Atlantis Automobili said it assumes full responsibility of Maserati’s operations in Malaysia, including sales, aftersales, customer experience, brand development as well as network operations.

At present, the company has two interim sites to its name, including a sales and service facility shared with Alfa Romeo that is located at TREC RS-G-02, Rhapsody Square, TREC 438, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, along with an aftersales facility at 30, Jalan Pengacara U1/48, Kawasan Perindustrian Temasya, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor. Existing owners can continue to receive aftersales support and get in touch for enquiries and updates.

“As we begin this exciting new chapter for Maserati in Malaysia, our foremost commitment is to our customers and owners,” said Datuk Douglas Cheng Heng Lee, executive director of Atlantis Automobili.

“Maserati is a brand built on heritage, craftsmanship and passion, and we fully recognise the responsibility that comes with representing such an iconic marque. Our immediate focus is to ensure a seamless ownership experience while strengthening the foundations that support the brand in Malaysia for the long term,” he added.

The company also said in its release that it is preparing a series of strategic investments and enhancements to strengthen Maserati’s presence in Malaysia. This is part of its long-term commitment to our market, with plans to bring the Italian brand’s future product portfolio to customers here.

“Malaysia is an important market within Maserati’s Asia Pacific network, and the appointment of Atlantis Automobili marks a significant step in reinforcing our long-term commitment to customers in the country,” said Julie Taieb-Doutriaux, head of Maserati APAC.

“As we continue to strengthen Maserati’s presence across the region, we are focused not only on growing the brand, but also on delivering an ownership experience that reflects the craftsmanship, innovation and Italian luxury that have defined Maserati for more than a century. With Atlantis Automobili’s proven automotive expertise and customer-centric approach, we are confident they will further elevate the Maserati experience for both existing and future owners in Malaysia,” she added.