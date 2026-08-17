Ford Bronco New Energy from China – unibody SUV with EV/REEV powertrains leaked on Australian dealer site

In Cars, Ford, International News / by Mick Chan / 17 August 2026 1:58 pm

It appears that a Ford dealer in Brisbane has accidentally confirmed the Ford Bronco for the Australian market, however this will be unibody Bronco New Energy developed in China and built by the JMC-Ford joint venture in Fushan, and not the sixth-generation, ladder frame Bronco that is built in North America, Drive has reported.

The since-deleted page on the Brisbane dealer website as sighted by Drive depicted a partial image of the front of the Bronco New Energy, which was labeled on the deleted page as the “2027 Bronco”.

Known in China as the Bronco New Energy or Bronco Basecamp, the unibody model appears to do without either suffix for Australia as there is no other Bronco version sold in the market, the report wrote.

The unibody-construction version of the Bronco get battery-electric and range-extender EV powertrains, the former with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 451 PS and 575 Nm, enabling 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and a 170 km/h top speed. For comparison, the top ICE-powered Bronco, the Raptor variant, outputs 418 hp and 596 Nm from its 3.0L V6 EcoBoost turbo petrol engine.

Energy is stored in a 105.4 kWh LFP battery for a claimed 650 km of range (CLTC), or around 530 km on the WLTP standard. DC charging enables a 30-80% recharge in 23 minutes, while 20 minutes of charging will replenish up to 302 km of range.

As for the REEV version, the dual-motor powertrain is accompanied by a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, bringing 421 PS and 600 Nm. A smaller, 43.7 kWh battery bring 220 km of range (CLTC) or 180 km WLTP, and in combination with a 63 litre fuel tank, combined range is 1,220 km CLTC, or around 1,000 km WLTP.

Inside, the Bronco New Energy is the typical Chinese SUV with minimal physical switchgear and a pair of display screens, here comprised of a 8.8-inch display for drive instrumentation and a 15.6-inch touchscreen unit for infotainment.

Also included are a 70-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 21-speaker, 1,000-watt sound system and built-in DeepSeek generative AI support.

A prior report from Car Expert stated that the unibody, Chinese-built Bronco is set for an Australian launch late this year or early 2027, and its conversion to right-hand-drive for Australia opens up a possibility for the Malaysian market. Would you want this Bronco locally?

GALLERY: Ford Bronco New Energy at Auto China 2026

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