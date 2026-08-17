Geely Auto’s Li Shufu to step down as chairman, replaced by An Conghui; remains ZGH group chair

In Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 17 August 2026 6:54 pm

A seismic shift in leadership is happening at Geely Automobile Holdings, where it’s been announced that founder Li Shufu will step down from his role as chairman and executive director effective tomorrow, August 18.

This is the subsidiary that owns the main brand as well as Zeekr, Lynk & Co (which it co-owns with Zeekr) and Geely’s stake in Proton, with the controlling Zhejiang Geely Holding (ZGH) group handling other marques such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and smart.

Current ZGH director and CEO An Conghui will assume the chairmanship while retaining his executive director role in the company. He will be focused on “enhancing strategic synergy, strengthening collaboration with the controlling shareholder [which, ironically, is still Li], and contributing to the company’s sustainable development.”

Li is still the chair of ZGH and will continue to provide strategic support for Geely Auto’s long-term development. In recognition of his contribution to the company, he has been named “honorary chairman for life”.

As part of the reshuffle, current Geely Automobile Group (the firm that actually manages the aforementioned brands) CEO Gan Jiayue will replace longtime Geely Automobile Holdings CEO Gui Shengyue, who will go on to replace Daniel Li Donghui as vice chairman. Both Li and Gui will continue to serve as executive directors.

An Conghui (left) replaces Li Shufu as Geely Auto chairman

The group said that the changes are aimed at strengthening the “One Geely” blueprint and further refining “the professional management and efficiency driving the company’s sustainable and healthy growth,” in line with its long-term succession planning.

“I am fully confident that the new board and management team will carry forward Geely Automobile Holding’s excellent corporate culture, refine our institutional systems, and ensure our continued leadership in ESG [environmental, social and governance] performance,” said Li Shufu during the company’s mid-year performance review.

The management reshuffle comes as Geely Auto reported sales of 1.4 million units in the first half of the year, a two per cent year-on-year increase, with a 158% surge in exports to 474,228 units helping to make up for a decline in domestic demand.

This success – which includes that of Zeekr – contrasts against some wider ZGH group stumbles, with Polestar and Lotus facing headwinds due to tariffs, trade restrictions and slowing premium EV demand. Even so, Polestar managed to hit record first-half sales with 30,400 units sold, up 3.8% year-on-year.