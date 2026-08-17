Time Internet subscribers get 10% off Time Charge N Go EV charging: experience convenience of home charging!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 August 2026 10:25 am

With their smooth and silent running, immense torque and instant throttle response, electric cars make a great case for being the perfect daily driver. Their main drawback is and always has been charging – even the longest-range models have to be topped up eventually.

Home charging is a great solution for those fortunate enough to live in landed properties, less so for those dwelling in apartments and condominiums. Helpfully, some companies are starting to bring the convenience of home charging to strata properties, and one of them is Time.

Time Internet benefits from over 20 years of experience in bringing home Internet to high-rise buildings, and now it is branching out to add value to its customers beyond connectivity through its EV charging subsidiary, Time Charge N Go.

Time Charge N Go endeavours to make EV charging accessible to those living in apartments and condominiums. Working with developers and building management committees, it has already installed chargers at several properties across Peninsular Malaysia.

Time Home Internet users can take advantage of this synergy with Time Charge N Go with a 10% discount on EV charging costs at participating condos, resulting in an average saving of RM168 a year. Over time, this will lead to a big reduction in running costs.

To do so, simply download the Time Charge N Go app (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store) and sign up for an account using the same email address as your Time Home Internet account. Once the accounts are linked within three business days, the discount will automatically apply – no manually typing out a promo code every single time.

Still haven’t signed up for Time Home Internet? There are great deals available, including a value-added 600Mbps plan from just RM99 per month for the first six months. This not only brings even faster speeds but also greater stability with a cutting-edge WiFi 7 router included.

What more are you waiting for? It’s time to level up your home Internet and EV charging all at once with Time Internet x Time Charge N Go! For more information, visit the official Time Internet website or its socials on Facebook and Instagram.

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