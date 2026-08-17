Gov’t aims to halve Malaysia’s road deaths by 2030

In Bikes, Cars, Local News, Safety / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 August 2026 6:13 pm

The Malaysian government, via the cabinet committee on road safety and traffic congestion, targets to halve the nation’s road accident deaths, especially involving motorcyclists, by 2030, Bernama reports.

According to deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, last year Malaysia lost 6,537 lives to road accidents (equivalent to 18 deaths a day), and about 66% (or two-thirds) of them were on a motorbike, although motorbikes only constituted 14% of all vehicles involved in accidents.

What’s more, based on the value of a statistical life (VOSL) approach, the estimated socioeconomic losses resulting from road deaths last year were RM30 billion.

“This proves that investment in road safety is not merely expenditure, but an investment in saving lives, protecting families and reducing losses to the national economy,” he said, adding that the government can no longer depend on conventional approaches.

Instead, he said more targeted interventions for high-risk groups needed to be implemented, and infrastructure safety, healthcare, education, enforcement and urban planning needed to be addressed more comprehensively.

Zahid said the committee also agreed to implement the Road Safety Framework Programme (SAFERO) in stages in collaboration with the transport ministry, Petronas, the land public transport agency (APAD), the road transport department (JPJ) and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

He said SAFERO would leverage industry expertise in defensive driving, fatigue management and driver behaviour monitoring to enhance heavy vehicle drivers’ competency and professionalism.

Also, the social security organisation’s (PERKESO) Op Cegah would be strengthened through collaboration with the police, JPJ and employers through the use of data to identify high-risk organisations and areas.

“PERKESO data showed that the fatality rate from accidents involving workers commuting to and from work in 2024 was 2.4 times higher than that of industrial accidents,” he said.

Op Cegah is PERKESO’s employer-friendly programme, or soft approach, to raise awareness among employers and employees to practice a culture of occupational accident prevention.

“The government can provide policies, infrastructure, technology and enforcement, but a culture of safety can only be developed when industries, employers and every road user play their respective roles.

“The measure of our success is not how many campaigns or operations are carried out, but how many lives we are able to save,” said Zahid.