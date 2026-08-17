Improvements to targeted diesel subsidy system could be announced in 1-2 months – FM2 Amir Hamzah

Malaysian second finance minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has revealed that several improvements to the targeted diesel subsidy system are expected to be announced in the next one to two months, Bernama reports.

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These include a simplified application process, relaxed eligibility criteria for sambung bayar (taking over hire-purchase payments) vehicles, and the allowing of quota transfers to family members.

“We are still studying several proposals for improvement and, in the next one to two months, we will make an announcement on the improvements, particularly in terms of the process and eligibility,” Amir Hamzah said yesterday, adding that under Budget 2027, the targeted diesel subsidy aims to deliver assistance to the people more effectively and comprehensively.

“Through the 2027 Budget Tour series, we are examining various improvements to the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism to ensure that those who are truly eligible can benefit from it optimally,” he said.

Amir Hamzah also said that in Sabah, only about 49,000 out of some 120,000 eligible pick-up truck and jip owners have so far applied for a monthly subsidised diesel quota in excess of 300 litres.

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“The government encourages more eligible owners in Sabah to apply immediately, as the facilities and application channels have already been made available,” he said.

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