Isuzu D-Max 2.2 attempts new fuel efficiency challenge – full loop of Peninsular Malaysia on one tank of diesel

In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 17 August 2026 4:04 pm

Isuzu Malaysia is putting the Isuzu D-Max to another fuel efficiency challenge, using the 2026 iteration of the pick-up – with the RZ4F-TC 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine – to attempt to complete a counter-clockwise loop of Peninsular Malaysia on one tank of fuel.

This follows on the 2024 fuel economy challenge with the truck, which saw it getting into the Malaysian Book of Records for the record of longest distance driven in a pick-up truck on a single tank of fuel, accomplished in a 2,000 km run from Thailand to Malaysia.

The “D-Max One-Tank. One Nation” challenge will see the new D-Max 2.2 embark on a journey around the country, which started earlier today from the Isuzu 3S Centre in Balakong, Selangor. The pick-up is expected to complete its journey back in Kuala Lumpur six days later, using just its one tank of diesel. It is set to visit 10 Isuzu dealerships along the way, including those in Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Kedah and Perak.

The journey, which is aimed at highlighting the fuel efficiency of the new Ddi Maxforce mill that replaced the RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre Ddi BluePower unit in the line-up earlier this year, will be a well-documented one, with journey updates by brand ambassador Baki Zainal. Fans of the truck will be able to interact with Baki and the crew and enjoy special giveaways and refreshments when the D-Max makes those pit stops at dealerships.

“We believe that the new Isuzu D-Max, featuring the ‘best engine ever’ 2.2-litre powerplant, possesses the ideal qualities to engage in such a daunting challenge,” said Isuzu Malaysia COO Kenichi Kudo.

Fans around the country can further engage in the journey by guessing the total mileage the D-Max would have covered by the time it returns to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. The top prize of a RM5,000 grocery shopping voucher awaits the one who guesses closest to the final mileage, with lots of secondary prizes to be won. You can follow the journey and participate in the contest here.