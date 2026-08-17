Mitsubishi Xforce in Malaysia now offered with 7 years’ free service labour, parts, unlimited mileage warranty

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / by Mick Chan / 17 August 2026 11:55 am

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is now offering the Xforce with seven years of free maintenance including parts and labour, as well as a seven-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

This offer adds upon the existing Xforce warranty from launch, which offers a five-year, unlimited mileage coverage. The launch rebate of RM5,000 has ended, however existing Mitsubishi customers will receive a RM3,000 loyalty rebate for their purchase of the Xforce.

Launched on April 8 this year, the Mitsubishi Xforce accumulated 2,600 bookings prior to launch and 900 units were delivered within the month.

Two variants of the Mitsubishi Xforce are on sale in Malaysia; the Urban, from RM109,980, and the Ultimate, from RM119,980. Both are specified with the same powertrain, which consists of the manufacturer’s 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MIVEC inline-four petrol engine that makes 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm at 4,000 rpm, driving the front wheels through a CVT.

Standard it in the Urban variant begins with a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display as well as an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, utomatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, leatherette seat upholstery, support for wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six-speaker audio, dual-zone air-conditioning (with lap cooling vent) and a front dashcam.

The Ultimate steps up its specification to get a customisable eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, four selectable drive modes, nanoe X air purification.

Also found in the Ultimate variant are blue ambient lighting, a powered tailgate with hands-free function, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear video recorder, an eight-speaker Yamaha sound system, White Mélange weave on the dashboard, and Mocha accents on the seats.

The Ultimate gets six airbags (four on the Urban), while ADAS includes AEB, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert; the Urban only gets the latter two. Both variants get 18-inch alloys in 225/60R18 tyres, 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, and manually adjusted front seats.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xforce Ultimate in Malaysia