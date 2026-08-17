NKVE D’sara-Shah Alam traffic diversion till Feb 2027

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 17 August 2026 10:02 am

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NKVE users, take note. PLUS has announced a traffic diversion on the stretch from Damansara to Shah Alam for six months. It started last Friday and will be in place till February 9, 2027.

To be precise, the affected stretch is from KM13.60 to KM14.35, and it involves the rightmost lane for both directions. The leftmost lane will eat into the emergency lane, so there will still be four lanes in the zone. Check out the graphic above for a clearer picture.

PLUS said that the traffic diversion is to facilitate the implementation of a pedestrian link bridge project crossing the NKVE, as well as maintenance works by Pinnacle Homes AD. Follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.