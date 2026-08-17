RM200 “Madani” tickets for F1 Bahrain GP at Sepang have sold out, says youth and sports minister

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Anthony Lim / 17 August 2026 5:03 pm

That didn’t take long. Following the release of ticket prices last week for the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026, which will be held at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from October 2 to 4, it has now been indicated that the “Madani” tickets have sold out, Bernama reports.

This was revealed by youth and sports minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, who said that there were no more RM200 tickets available for the race. However, he said the possibility of further Madani tickets was being explored.

“As of today, the Madani tickets have been fully sold, but we will also see whether there is room and a need for additional Madani tickets and so on. We will make announcements from time to time,” he said.

On August 12, ticket prices for the race were prematurely leaked, before they were officially released a day later. As published, a three-day pass for this special one-off F1 race at Sepang was listed at RM200 for the G Hillstand (overlooking Turns 4, 5 and 6), this being the “Madani” ticket reserved for Malaysians with a valid MyKad, just like the K2 Grandstand for MotoGP.

SIC had reported strong demand from Malaysians after ticket sales were opened to the public, with long wait times in the queue. For those who missed out, there remains the next best option, which are the ones for B Hillstand (Turns 13 and 14) and C Hillstand (Turns 9, 10 and 11), but that will set you back to the tune of RM809.60 for one.