Road accidents claimed 6,537 lives in Malaysia in 2025 – 18 deaths daily; up to RM30 bil in socio-economic losses

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 17 August 2026 4:20 pm

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said road accidents in Malaysia cause up to RM30 billion in socio-economic losses yearly.

“This RM30 billion figure is valued based on the economic value of changes in mortality risk, including loss of productivity and income, treatment costs, and effects on families and society. Yet behind all these calculations, the loss of life remains priceless in ringgit terms,” he said after attending the cabinet committee meeting on road safety and traffic congestion today.

Nanta revealed that road accidents claimed 6,537 lives last year, which was equivalent to an average of 18 deaths per day. He added that 80.6% of accidents were attributed to human factors. “This shows that road safety is not the responsibility of just one ministry alone. This is what I emphasize every time in my speeches. It requires a comprehensive approach involving education, enforcement, technology, and safer infrastructure,” he said.

“In this regard, KKR’s (ministry of works) stance is clear. We do not want to just repair roads after accidents happen. We want to build and maintain safer roads, reducing risks and human errors,” he added.

“To me, RM30 billion is not just an economic figure. It illustrates the immense impact of road accidents on individuals, families, and society. But the greatest is the loss of loved ones. We cannot take 18 deaths a day as a normal thing. Every life we successfully save is a victory for the people,” the post ended.