Zeekr owners in Malaysia can now charge at RM1.20/kWh at any DC Handal charger – here’s how to activate

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 August 2026 2:48 pm

Zeekr Malaysia has announced that all Zeekr owners in the country can now charge their cars at any DC Handal charger nationwide at an exclusive RM1.20/kWh, as opposed to just at selected locations before this.

All Zeekr owners need to do to activate this is download the ChargEV app, register for an account, complete this onboarding form and ensure the email address in the onboarding form matches that on the ChargEV account.

“As our owner community expands (over 5,000 in Malaysia to date), we want to ensure that the benefits of ownership grow with them. By extending the RM1.20/kWh special DC charging rate across all DC Handal charging stations nationwide, we are making fast charging more accessible and rewarding for all Zeekr owners,” said Zeekr Malaysia GM Eddy Lu.

Zeekr Malaysia aims to establish 30 Zeekr-branded charging stations nationwide in the next three years.

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