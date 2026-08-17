2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift – W206 gets big grille and star lights but with same old interior

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan Lee / 18 August 2026 12:48 am

Five years on, the W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been given a facelift, keeping pace with the electric version that was revealed in April. This refresh brings with it a love-it-or-hate-it redesign (no prizes for guessing which camp this writer is in), but it largely carries over the same interior and features mildly warmed-over engines.

Just like on the W223 S-Class, the exterior revamp is less than elegant, with a hodgepodge of design elements and a deluge of three-pointed stars. The new six-point grille is massive and takes up almost the full height of the front end; it’s also illuminated for the first time (as is the dinner plate-sized star badge), and as before you get a hot-stamped chrome star pattern.

As is customary for a Mercedes these days, the headlights feature another large illuminated star; the optional Digital Light units get expanded high-resolution illumination and swivelling Ultra Range high beams. Shoehorned between the lamps and grille is a black surround that, while still appearing contrived, does a slightly better job at tying the two together than some of Stuttgart’s other recent models (I’m looking at you, GLE and GLS facelifts).

The rear end is mostly unchanged, save for yet more stars in the taillights. Interestingly, this does not extend to the wagon (did they run out of money halfway through?), although that isn’t of much relevance to our market. The AMG Line package adds the usual sportier bumpers, including some unnecessarily overwrought “nacelles” in the front bumper corners. For the first time, a light curtain projects a pattern on the ground when the doors are opened.

Surprisingly, the interior hasn’t been turned into a screen fest, retaining a sober dashboard layout. You still get a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen, although the latter now runs on a newer MB.OS with an AI-enhanced MBUX Virtual Assistant, using ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini as models. Google Maps-based navigation with an optional augmented reality function has been added.

Elsewhere, the much-maligned capacitive touch controls on the steering wheel have been ameliorated somewhat by physical rocker and roller switches, while the optional 15-speaker, 710-watt Burmester 3D surround sound system has been enhanced with Dolby Atmos support and now offer “greater spaciousness and depth.” There are also new beech brown and cherry red colour schemes, moccasin stitching and new wood and metal decor options.

Under the bonnet lies a revised range of 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engines, rechristened the M254 Evo. This ditches the 1.5 litre option and gains a new electric auxiliary compressor to reduce turbo lag. A second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG 2.0) provides a marginal bump in accelerative boost to 23 PS and 205 Nm of torque.

The C200 and C300 are joined by a new C250, but really, the C200 and C250 are just the old C180 and C200 renamed. Both get an uptick in outputs, with the C200 producing 177 PS and 270 Nm (up 7 PS and 20 Nm over the C180) and the C250 churning out 218 PS and 320 Nm (up 14 PS and 20 Nm over the C200). The C300, on the other hand, makes the same 258 PS and 400 Nm as before, and they are all mated to the familiar nine-speed 9G-Tronic auto.

Meanwhile, the OM654 Evo turbodiesel with the same ISG 2.0 is offered in an unchanged 163 PS and 200 PS variants. As for plug-in hybrids, only the C400e will be available from launch, with increased electrical assistance bringing outputs to 395 PS and 650 Nm, a 14 PS bump. A 19.54 kWh (usable) battery continues to provide up to 100 km of WLTP-rated EV range.

While the powertrains are mostly untouched, the C-Class does benefit from several detail improvements. The chassis has been retuned for greater agility without sacrificing comfort with stiffer mounts and revised adjustable damping to reduce body movements. The car is also quieter than before, thanks to redesigned door mirror bases, an exhaust “cage” to reduce vibrations and increased insulation.

As for safety, the C-Class gets the latest MB.Drive suite of driver assists, with features including the MB.Drive Assist’s auto lane changes, a new reversing assistant (only available through a subscription, I’m afraid), an upgraded MB.Drive Assist Plus that can brake for stop signs and red lights, and MB.Drive Assist Pro with highly-automated highway and city driving functionality. The latter will be offered in China first.

The facelifted W206 C-Class will be available to order in Germany starting later today, priced at €48,844 (RM229,600). What do you think of the new looks and specs, and are you excited for this to come to Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.