2027 Mitsubishi Pajero to debut with brand’s S-AWC tech

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / 18 August 2026 4:29 pm

The slow trickle of information about the fifth-generation Mitsubishi Pajero, which is set to debut this autumn (generally between September and November in Japan), continues with the Japanese carmaker confirming its “cross-country SUV” will be equipped with its Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) technology.

S-AWC serves to manage torque distribution and vehicle dynamics across all four wheels, first making its debut in the Lancer Evolution X before it was revised and used in other Mitsubishi models like the Outlander and Eclipse Cross.

The latest, third-generation Triton also gets S-AWC, with the company saying in a post that the pick-up truck marks the first time the technology is applied to a body-on-frame vehicle. It’s already known the upcoming Pajero will be based on the latest Triton and use a pure ladder-frame construction.

Mitsubishi notes in said post that S-AWC, which includes Active Yaw Control (AYC; brake-based torque vectoring), is combined with its Super Select 4WD-II system. The latter provides drivers with multi-terrain drive modes as well as options for pure rear-wheel drive, full-time four-wheel drive, low-range gearing and a locking differential. Given the success of the Triton in rally competition, the proven technology should do well in the new Pajero.

On the ladder frame, the company says it is combining it with a suspension system engineered to deliver the best of both worlds. When off-roading, it is touted as being capable when dealing with rough terrain with large bumps and significant impacts. On the other hand, it will also deliver refined on-road comfort by suppressing unwanted body movement and vibration on rough or uneven roads to reduce fatigue when travelling long distances.