Chery Q EV in Malaysia – right-hand-drive unit spied on road test; rival to Proton eMas 5 to launch soon?

In Cars, Chery, Spyshots / by Mick Chan / 18 August 2026 6:45 pm

A new EV entrant from Chery appears to be preparing for a Malaysian market arrival, with this sighting of the Chery Q in right-hand-drive form on Malaysian roads, courtesy of this image shared to the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group.

Known as the QQ3 in its native China, the compact battery-electric model goes up against the likes of the Proton eMas 5, the BYD Atto 1, TQ Wuling Bingo and the Firefly.

The Chery Q in Thailand in priced from 449,900 baht to 519,900 baht (RM56k to RM64k) across three variants, with a single powertrain specification that is a single rear axle motor producing 122 PS and 115 Nm, drawing from a 41.3 kWh LFP battery for a claimed range of 400 km on the NEDC cycle, or around 340 km on the WLTP standard.

For charging, the Chery Q can take up to 85 kW DC, which brings a 30-80% SoC in 16 minutes, while AC charging is up to 6.6 kW. In terms of luggage capacity, the Chery Q holds 375 litres, or up to 1,450 litres with its rear seats folded.

In Thailand, the base Q variant – known as the Qlick – gets a 12.8-inch touchscreen and an 8.0-inch instrument panel, with four airbags; the mid-range variant, the Qool steps up to six airbags, auto-folding side mirrors, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 8.8-inch instrument panel, 360-degree camera suite, a powered frunk lid and a Q Talk external vehicle communication system.

This mid-range variant in Thailand also gets ADAS including front and rear AEB, ACC, blind spot monitoring and complete lane functions.

The top Quint variant in Thailand gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, 50W wireless phone charging, voice recognition, six-speaker audio, auto high beam, auto-parking, a powered driver’s seat and front parking sensors.

With Chery already assembling vehicles in Malaysia, the carmaker’s CKD operation presents an opportunity for the brand to sell the Chery Q in Malaysia to compete with aforementioned rivals the Proton eMas 5 and the TQ Wuling Bingo. Might we see more of the Chery Q locally soon?

GALLERY: Chery Q in Thailand