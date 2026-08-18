Defender Dakar – Land Rover’s winning rally raid car to enter production in 2027 with Octa’s 635 PS 4.4L turbo V8

In Cars, International News, Land Rover / by Jonathan Lee / 18 August 2026 11:54 am

Fresh from winning the Stock class at this year’s Dakar Rally on its first try, the Defender D7X-R racer will be turned back into a road car as the Defender Dakar. The design of the production rally raid monster was previewed at The Quail during the Monterey Car Week in California, with the order books set to open in early 2027.

As you can imagine, the Dakar looks like it belongs on the sand dunes, with a significant ride height increase and much wider riveted fender flares to fit the meaty 32-inch all-terrain tyres. The cut-down front bumper increases the approach angle and allows the suspension to be visible underneath, while the roof carries twin light pods that would no doubt be useful for off-roading at night.

Even the doors have been cut down over the standard Defender, exposing some brutal bracing. Twin carbon fibre snorkels sprout out from where the fender vents normally are, helping the engine breathe clean air when fording through water.

Given that the D7X-R is technically already road-legal, not much was needed to convert it for civilian duty, with the changes mostly made to improve aesthetics and day-to-day practicality. There’s now an Octa-style grille, and while the beefy front under shield is still made from metal, it has been neatened up and features additional extensions to cover some of the suspension and tyres.

Speaking of which, the 20-inch forged wheels retain the styling of the D7X-R’s rollers but with a more conventional five-lug design and centre caps. Most importantly, the racer’s cool side-exit exhausts have been replaced by more conventional rectangular tailpipes.

While the interior is not shown, Land Rover says that the Dakar will feature 2+2 seating with specially-designed racing front buckets, optional four-point harnesses and dedicated helmet storage. The boot will come with mountings for the spare tyre and air compressor, which is why the former is no longer on the tailgate, with blanking plates taking its place.

The company further claims the Dakar retains the D7x body architecture, transmission and driveline from the competition car, itself based on the Octa. It will ride on coil suspension with Bilstein dampers and come with new Dunes and Gravel drive modes and even the D7X-R’s Flight Mode, the latter smoothening landings upon jumps.

Under the domed carbon bonnet lies the Octa’s BMW-sourced 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8, uncorked without the D7X-R’s mandatory air restrictors. Despite boasting increased cooling, the Dakar makes the same 635 PS and 750 Nm of torque.

The Defender Dakar will be available in a range of colours, including a Dakar Sand body and Yanbu Turquoise roof inspired by the D7X-R; Narvik Black and Alaska White units can be optioned with a matte PPF. Production will be limited, and the car certainly won’t come cheap, not when the Octa already costs a cool RM2,488,000 nett. More details will be revealed at next year’s Dakar Rally.