Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link fare, start date to be jointly announced by Malaysia and Singapore – Loke

In International News, Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 18 August 2026 2:05 pm

Ticket pricing and the exact date of operation for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will be jointly announced by the transport ministers of Malaysia and Singapore, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported The Star.

Fare discussions for the RTS Link are still ongoing, Loke said. “As this is a bilateral project between Malaysia and Singapore, the official announcement in terms of the actual date of operation will be announced together with my counterpart soon. We cannot make any unilateral announcements,” he said.

The rail operator, RTS Operations was expected to present the proposed rates in the third quarter of this year, the Malaysian transport minister said in April, according to the report.

In February this year, the New Straits Times has reported citing Sin Chew Daily that fares for the RTS Link were expected to be announced in the second half of this year, and could range from S$5-7 (RM15.87-22.22) per trip.

Meanwhile, traffic dispersal plans are being drawn up to ease congestion on the JB side, Malaysian deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said yesterday.