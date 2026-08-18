KLIA Transit offering 50% discount for return tickets to Putrajaya for Merdeka Day celebrations – Aug 29-31

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 18 August 2026 11:01 am

Want to attend Merdeka Day celebrations and join the festivities at Putrajaya but the thought of driving there and finding parking putting you off? Why not take the train there?

Buy return tickets for the KLIA Transit from KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan or Salak Tinggi to the Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station from August 29 to 31 and you’ll get a 50% discount for adults and children (six to 15 years old). Kids below five ride for free with every adult ticket purchase, capped at three kids.

The good folks at KLIA Ekspres are even throwing mini free Merdeka special packs for the first 200 passengers on August 31 at the Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station. From there, you can take the free shuttle buses provided by Prasarana and Perbadanan Putrajaya to the event areas.

To get the half price tickets, you’ll need to purchase from www.kliaekspres.com or the KLIA Ekspres app. The sales period is from August 26 till Merdeka Day. For those who are not aware, KLIA Ekspres is the non-stop train from KL Sentral to the airport, while KLIA Transit stops at three stations on its way to the airport.