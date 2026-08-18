Lamborghini Revuelto SV debuts – 1,065 PS/1,425 Nm V12 hybrid with more carbon, downforce, track focus

In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / by Mick Chan / 18 August 2026 11:59 am

The Lamborghini Revuelto SV has emerged as the latest Super Veloce variant based on the supercar maker’s latest V12 model, bringing powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics upgrades over the Revuelto that made its debut in 2023.

Headline figures from the Revuelto SV are peak outputs of 1,065 PS and 1,425 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 2.4 seconds (0.1 s quicker), 0-200 km/h in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of over 345 km/h.

The naturally aspirated V12 engine in the Revuelto SV produces the same 825 PS at 9,250 rpm, with the power gain coming from uprated electric motors which draw from a larger 7.3 kWh battery (this is 3.8 kWh in the regular Revuelto).

Its rival from Maranello, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa outputs 1,050 PS from its electrified powertrain, including 830 PS and 842 Nm from its 4.0 litre biturbo V8 that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 2.25 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of more than 330 km/h.

Bodywork revisions brought to the Revuelto SV include an angled fin on the front bumper to improve the air seal around the front wheel wells and direct airflow to the side coolers, while the forward-shifted aero balance aids handling on the racetrack. Brake cooling is improved 12% even under extreme conditions, says Lamborghini.

At the rear, the Revuelto SV gets a rear wing of a double-wing design at each end, and the Gurney flap aids in increasing downforce on the engine cover while improving suction at the radiator outlet for improved cooling. Also included is a new cooling channel for the rear brakes.

Combined, the aerodynamics revisions applied to the Revuelto SV bring 80% more downforce and a 60% improvement in downforce-to-drag efficiency compared to the standard Revuelto, and 10% more downforce than the Aventador SVJ.

Chassis revisions applied to the Revuelto SV include manually adjustable dampers inspired by its entries in GT3-class racing, and customers will be provided with recommended settings for flat, bumpy or wet track surfaces. Wheels are 20 inches and 21 inches front and rear respectively, with a redesigned central locking mechanism.

Tyres are the Bridgestone Potenza Race R developed for the Revuelto SV, using a new motorsport-inspired compound and a new tread design focused on dry grip and handling. Also offered for the Revuelto SV are the Potenza Sport for dry and wet use, and the Blizzak LM005 for winter conditions.

Braking equipment is by CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes, with discs measuring 420 mm x 40 mm in front and 410 mm x 32 mm at the rear. Lamborghini claims brake performance improvements of 11% higher peak deceleration, 23% better heat dissipation and a 12% brake heat reduction over the standard Revuelto.

The new brake disc specification is of a revised construction distributes heat more evenly, while the improved friction coefficient delivers immediate braking power without any warm-up phase, says Lamborghini. The vented racing bell brings optimal cooling, maximum thermal efficiency, and consistent braking performance even under extreme loads, it says.

New in the Revuelto SV is the Integrated Braking Control system, using a 6D sensor directly connected to the integrated power brake control unit to provide measurements of lateral, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, as well as pitch, roll and yaw.

The 6D sensor is part of the Integrated Vehicle Estimator, which works with the integrated brake controller to control wheel slip during braking to reduce stopping distances by up to 10%. The systems aim to increase braking performance in bends as well as in track driving scenarios such as when driving over kerbs.

A new drive mode, Pilota is added to the Revuelto SV, in addition to Strada, Sport and Corsa modes. Pilota mode is accessed via a dedicated rotary knob on the steering wheel for access to a five-stage traction control system. Inside, the Revuelto SV gets a new bucket seat design in Corsa-Tex fabric and leather.

According to Autocar, production of the Lamborghini Revuelto SV is limited to two years, and the first customer cars will be delivered early next year.