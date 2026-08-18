MINI Countryman S ALL4 Desert Night Edition – a fresh, exclusive look at adventure in a 48-unit limited edition

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 August 2026 9:30 am

The desert never sleeps, neither does adventure. As the excitement of a desert-born race arriving in Sepang begins to build, MINI brings its own interpretation of that spirit to Malaysian roads. Inspired by the freedom of exploration and the allure of distant horizons, the MINI Countryman S ALL4 Desert Night Edition combines bold design, adventurous character and unmistakable MINI individuality in an exclusive limited-edition offering.

Limited to just 48 units nationwide, with 30 units available in Smokey Green and 18 units in Slate Blue, the special edition draws inspiration from the spirit of exploration and distant horizons, combining distinctive Desert Night design elements with the versatile character of the MINI Countryman to bring adventure and individuality to everyday journeys.

Powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine offering 204 hp and 300 Nm and the ability to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 228 km/h, the Desert Night edition features the familiar potency and prowess of the MINI Countryman S ALL4, but adds on enhanced driver assistance and exclusive styling elements to bring a bold and distinctive visual identity to MINI’s most versatile model.

MINI Driving Assistant Plus with Active Cruise Control is fitted as standard, marking the first time Active Cruise Control is offered as standard on the MINI Countryman in Malaysia. By automatically adapting the vehicle’s speed to surrounding traffic and maintaining a safe following distance, the system reduces the demands of long-distance driving, while helping journeys feel smoother and more relaxed.

Beyond its exclusive styling, the Desert Night Edition benefits from the latest MINI generation’s signature blend of innovation and character. The Favoured Trim interior complements the edition’s desert-inspired persona with rich blue and warm brown tones, a tactile textile dashboard and brown Vescin seats that evoke the shifting hues of desert sands.

At the heart of the cabin sits MINI’s OLED Display, the automotive industry’s first circular OLED display. Crafted with a premium glass surface, it delivers exceptional clarity, reduced reflections and enhanced resistance to fingerprints. This pristine piece serves as the intuitive hub for vehicle controls, infotainment and driver assistance functions, it brings every interaction together in one seamless, elegant interface.

True to MINI tradition, form follows fun. While embracing the latest technology, the circular display remains an unmistakable evolution of the iconic centre instrument that has defined MINI interiors for generations, blending heritage with a modern digital experience.

As MINI’s largest and most versatile model, the Countryman combines the brand’s iconic design heritage and unmistakable character with a higher driving position, generous luggage capacity and everyday practicality. Yet despite its SUV proportions, it retains the agile handling and go-kart feeling that define every MINI, delivering a spirited and engaging drive whether navigating city streets or embarking on longer adventures.

Styling-wise, exclusive Desert Night accents, which draw inspiration from the beauty and contrast of the desert after sunset, include dedicated Desert Night signature accents on the C- and D-pillars and a front bumper signature, with model-specific hub caps and matching Desert Night valve caps providing the car with an adventurous identity. The version also gets signature Desert decals on the front door and tailgate to highlight it further.

Inside, the Desert Night theme continues with a special steering wheel badge that provides a subtle reminder of the edition’s identity, while floor mat detailing adds on further bespoke detailing. There’s also a matching keyfob cap with a Desert Night motif.

Priced from RM267,333, the new MINI Countryman S ALL4 Desert Night Edition represents more than a special edition model. Created for customers who value individuality, exploration and an exclusive ownership experience, it combines MINI’s signature fun-to-drive character with everyday practicality. For even greater peace of mind, customers can opt for the MINI Service & Repair Inclusive, bringing the price to RM277,733.

Secure your booking by 4 October, before the chequered flag falls in Sepang, or while stocks last, and enjoy up to RM22,000 in savings. This includes an exclusive RM12,000 Early Bird Cash Rebate, plus an additional RM10,000 when you choose the MINI Easy Drive Financing Plan from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia.

With Easy Drive Financing, ownership begins from just RM2,271 per month (based on estimated financing of 75% over a 5-year tenure). Alternatively, customers can opt for the Straight-Line Financing Plan with monthly instalments from RM2,185 (based on estimated financing of 75% over a 9-year tenure).

Book a test drive now, or find out more about the MINI Countryman S ALL4 Desert Night Edition here, or visit MINI Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram pages.