MITI CBU EV policy not communicated effectively, sub-RM100k EVs should not be a duopoly – Ong Kian Ming

In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 18 August 2026 3:54 pm

Taylor’s University adjunct professor and former deputy investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Dr Ong Kian Ming has weighed in on how Chinese carmakers are disrupting Malaysian and Southeast Asian markets, causing governments to respond to protect local players, reports the New Straits Times.

“BYD came in with certain proposals that I think were maybe anticipated by MITI but not anticipated by other members of the government. What do I mean by this? If you look at the completely-knocked-down (CKD) proposals of all the other major Chinese players – Great Wall, Chery, of course, Geely via Proton – there was relatively good communication of those plans and the localisation plans with MITI.

“For BYD, it was a bit different, because they had their experience in Thailand, where they went in with a big investment, 150,000-unit volume, a lot of that anticipated to sell into the domestic market which the total industry volume was about 700,000 units, smaller than Malaysia,” he said at the CGS International ESG and Sustainability Conference 2026.

“That disrupted the auto sector there quite a bit, and of course Malaysia looked at that with great concern and said ‘we don’t want the same to happen to us’,” he added.

Ong also opined that the government’s communication of its policies, particularly the one mandating a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of at least RM200k and a power output of at least 180 kW (245 PS) for fully-imported (CBU) EVs, lacked effectiveness.

This policy caused much public confusion and anger as it was seen as aiming to protect Proton and Perodua, in a regression to the 1990s when imported cars became expensive due to the national aspirations of growing both national carmakers, NST writes.

Ong said that while it was true that the policy would protect Proton and Perodua, it would also protect the auto parts ecosystem in the country, but this was not effectively communicated by MITI.

“I think this is where the communications part is actually very important. I think in the larger discussion on the auto sector in Malaysia, we often forget that Malaysia is probably second in ASEAN with regards to our automotive parts ecosystem.

“So we actually export a lot more in terms of parts than the actual cars themselves. And because of the CKD policies that we’ve had over the years, this has actually increased the parts provision and also the manufacturing ecosystem in Malaysia,” he said.

“So much so that if you look at, for example, Vietnam, they’re trying to produce their own car industry, they’re trying to go into EVs, they can only probably produce 15-20% of their parts. Whereas for Malaysia and Thailand, we can go up to 80%,” he added.

Ong also said the National Automotive Policy needs to be updated to align with current government policies, and that if Malaysia wants to move towards an EV ecosystem, consistency between the government’s EV aspirations and its fuel subsidy programmes should be established.

“My personal preference is actually to allow CKD competition below RM200,000 and not allow EVs priced at RM100,000 and below to be monopolised by one or two players,” Ong said, adding that ideally, the government should reduce the subsidy quota or increase petrol prices slightly.

To recap, MITI’s new CBU EV regulations effectively mean that BYD Malaysia’s current all-CBU line-up will either be outlawed because they don’t make at least 245 PS, or become expensive because the CIF needs to be RM200k or more.

The way around this is local assembly (CKD), but because BYD was looking at setting up its own new factory in Tanjong Malim, new regulations mandate a RM100k floor price, 80% of production to be exported and a paint shop, which is a costly element in a car factory and a sign of ‘serious work’ being done there, so to say.

So how? Deputy MITI minister Sim Tze Tzin revealed a ‘solution’ in May to The Edge: “If (carmakers) want to price EVs between RM100,000 and RM200,000, they can work together with contract manufacturers to manufacture here” – as MG, Xpeng and GWM are doing with EPMB in Melaka, and TQ Wuling with Tan Chong.

Hardly a week later, BYD VP and GM of the carmaker’s Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang visited Sime Motors’ Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, triggering speculation that BYD could instead partner up with its Malaysian distributor for contract assembly – but as far as two weeks ago, MITI minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said no decision has yet been received from the carmaker.