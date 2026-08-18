PLUS Bukit Gambir to Tangkak lane diversion till Sept 16

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 18 August 2026 1:11 pm

PLUS users in the southern region, take note. There will be a lane diversion between Bukit Gambir and Tangkak in Johor, northbound, from today (August 18) till September 16. It’s a 24-hour measure, not a night-only affair.

The exact location of the diversion on the North South Highway is KM165.35 to KM166.60, and two lanes of the highway will be blocked for road maintenance works at KM166.2, as part of overall efforts to improve highway infrastructure.

The diversion will maintain two lanes as it takes up the emergency lane, but it’s a sharp one and the lanes will be narrower for all, so slow down and be alert – see the graphic above for a better picture.

Highway users are advised to plan their journey and follow the signs and crew at the work site. Drive safe.