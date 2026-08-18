Proton Servis Ihsan Madani for Persona, Saga, Exora, Iriz – RM70 discount on service, free 40-point vehicle check

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / 18 August 2026 11:25 am

In conjunction with the upcoming national day and Malaysia day celebrations, Proton has announced a month-long service campaign that has been designed to help ease vehicle ownership costs for Proton owners.

The 2026 Servis Ihsan Madani @ Proton campaign is a nationwide aftersales initiative carried out in strategic collaboration with the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN), aligning with government cost-of-living initiatives to provide affordable vehicle maintenance.

Running from August 17 to September 17 and available at all Proton authorised service centres nationwide (including 4S, 3S and 2S outlets), the campaign is open to owners of the Proton Persona, Iriz, Exora and Saga, offering a discount on vehicle servicing as well as a complimentary vehicle check.

Eligible owners will receive an immediate RM70 discount on basic service charges or the total invoice amount, subject to applicable campaign terms and conditions. Owners will also get a complimentary 40-point vehicle inspection covering key vehicle components to help identify potential issues and ensure their vehicles remain in safe and optimal operating condition.

The automaker said that through the initiative, it aims to encourage motorists to adopt a more proactive approach to vehicle maintenance, helping to minimise unexpected repair costs while contributing towards safer journeys for motorists and other road users.

Proton Edar CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa said the initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to placing customers at the heart of its business, while supporting national efforts to address the rising cost of living. “Our responsibility to our customers extends well beyond the delivery of a new vehicle. We are committed to supporting them throughout their ownership journey by providing accessible, dependable and value-driven aftersales services, and our collaboration with KPDN through this campaign allows us to deliver that,” he said.

Customers wanting to service their vehicles during the campaign period are encouraged to make an appointment in advance before visiting their preferred Proton authorised service centre. Appointments can be made through the Proton Link 2.0 mobile application or by scanning the official campaign QR code to download the application and access the available aftersales services.

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