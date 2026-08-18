Puspakom GEAR next-day appointment system draws 98.8% booking rate, reduces inspection time to 33 mins

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 18 August 2026 1:15 pm

Puspakom has announced that response to its GiCheck Early Access Reservation (GEAR) next-day appointment system has exceeded all key operational, customer, and business performance targets, with the premium booking service set to be available at all 26 of its inspection centres nationwide this month.

The company said that the strong results from its pilot, which was launched last month, reflect a clear market acceptance of GEAR, which was introduced to give customers an additional option for securing earlier vehicle inspection appointments, while preserving access to standard booking slots.

The pilot recorded a booking rate of 98.8%, and the average inspection time was reduced to just 33 minutes per vehicle, while operations remained stable throughout the implementation. The programme drew a positive response from customers, who praised the convenience and flexibility of securing earlier inspection appointments.

As scheduled, GEAR will be rolled out across Puspakom inspection centres in two phases this month. The first phase, commencing in the second week of August, will cover 11 branches across central and southern regions.

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The second phase, scheduled for the fourth week of August, will extend the service to a further 12 branches in the northern, eastern, Sabah and Sarawak regions. Up to 80 GEAR booking slots will be available daily at each centre.

Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman said the encouraging response to GEAR reflects customers’ demand for greater convenience and choice. “The results have exceeded our expectations. More importantly, they demonstrate that customers value having greater flexibility in securing earlier inspection appointments while preserving fair access to our standard booking system,” he said.

“The exceptionally high booking rate, strong customer turn-up and encouraging feedback give us confidence that GEAR is delivering meaningful value, and that is why we are moving quickly to make it available at all Puspakom inspection centres nationwide,” he added.