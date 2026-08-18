Road maintenance allocation of RM2 billion not enough; works ministry to seek more funds – Ahmad Maslan

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 18 August 2026 4:52 pm

The works ministry will seek additional funding for road maintenance after receiving RM2 billion against an estimated RM4 billion requirement, reported New Straits Times.

Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has said that he will join works minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi as well as senior ministry officials in a meeting with the second finance minister to seek additional allocation.

“We need RM4 billion, but we only received RM2 billion. This afternoon we will ask for more,” Ahmad Maslan said today. The ministry had to prioritise maintenance works based on available funds, particularly at accident black spots and locations requiring urgent repairs, the deputy works minister said.

“We prioritise black spots, places where accidents frequently occur, so that we can carry out maintenance properly,” he said, adding that the works included resurfacing, maintaining road furniture and improving lighting at locations where necessary.

Meanwhile, the RM2 billion allocation would be fully spent on maintenance, and the ministry is unable to set aside funds due to the extent of the repairs required. Road conditions accounted for about 13% of accidents, compared with 81% attributed to human negligence and 7% due to vehicle conditions, he said.

While the works ministry had received 3,000 new lights this year through the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to improve lighting along highways, the actual requirement was greater, Ahmad Maslan said.