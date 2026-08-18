Terengganu to ramp up transit-oriented development at six ECRL stations to prepare for phase one of rail project

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 18 August 2026 2:51 pm

As the first phase of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) from Kota Bharu to Gombak remains on schedule for completion in December, with commercial operations expected to begin in January 2027, the Terengganu state government says it will accelerate transit-oriented development (TOD) at six project stations in the state.

According to menteri besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, this is important to ensure that facilities and development around the ECRL stations can be fully utilised to spur local economic activities while opening up opportunities for the rakyat.

He said the state government had previously held discussions with various parties, including related companies, to identify the potential for TOD development at the six stations, Bernama reports.

Ahmad Samsuri said the state government has the design and framework for developing facilities around the ECRL stations, but their implementation depends on the agreement and involvement of private investors currently being arranged by MRL and Terengganu Incorporated.

He said the state government does not intend to bear the entire cost of the development; but would focus on providing basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water supply. He added that development around the stations must be utilised by the local community, especially entrepreneurs, and urged them to take the opportunity to establish supporting businesses around the ECRL stations.

Last week, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the ECRL, which had reached an overall 95.08% completion, was set to have its first phase ready as scheduled. He said that systems integration testing would begin this month, and this will be followed by fault-free run (FFR) trials in September to assess the performance of passenger trains and cargo locomotives ahead of commercial operations.