Works Ministry to upgrade motorcycle routes, identify accident blackspots

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 August 2026 4:38 pm

Efforts to improve motorcycle routes across Malaysia will continue, with the Works Ministry (KKR) also identifying accident blackspots in a bid to reduce crashes and fatalities involving motorcyclists. Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the initiative includes upgrading motorcycle lanes that have been neglected or are no longer safe for use, including improvements to lighting and drainage systems.

The work is being carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and Public Works Department (JKR), following statistics showing motorcyclists remain among the road-user groups most exposed to accidents. “We have received presentations on accident and casualty statistics, and the numbers are particularly high among motorcyclists.

“That is why recently, KKR, through LLM and JKR, has been focusing on how we can help reduce accidents and casualties involving motorcyclists,” Nanta said. He was speaking to the media after officiating the National Engineering Convention 2026 (NEC2026).

Nanta said he had personally inspected the progress of a motorcycle-route rehabilitation project covering almost 20 km over the past two to three months. The route had previously suffered from flooding, while inadequate lighting was also an issue due to damage and vandalism.

Following the improvement works, the route is now safer and has received positive feedback from users, he said. “The programme will not stop there. We will continue at other locations, subject to our financial capabilities. This is why, in the upcoming Budget, we are requesting a larger allocation for this purpose,” Nanta added.

Meanwhile, KKR is also stepping up efforts to identify accident blackspots, referring to locations with a high frequency of crashes or fatalities. The identification process takes into account several criteria, including the number of accidents recorded within a specific radius and period, as well as the number of fatalities.

“There are indeed places that we classify as blackspots. At these locations, we will identify them and carry out the necessary improvements,” said Nanta. He added that improving road safety requires a comprehensive approach, as accidents are not necessarily caused by road-user negligence alone.

Physical road conditions, road design, bends and junction layouts can also contribute to crashes, particularly involving vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists.