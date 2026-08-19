2026 Volvo EX90 launching in Malaysia soon – EV SUV updated with 800V tech; 680 PS, 350 kW DC; CKD?

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / 19 August 2026 1:32 pm

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced it will soon launch the updated Volvo EX90, which was revealed globally in September last year. The newer version of the electric SUV brings with it significant improvements, most notably involving its powertrain which now uses an 800-volt electrical architecture.

This is an upgrade over the 400-volt system that the EX90 originally came with and allows for much fast charging. Where the older EX90 can handle up to 250 kW of DC charging power, the newer model will go up to 350 kW.

With the gross battery energy capacity remaining unchanged at 111 kWh, getting from a 10-80% state of charge takes just 22 minutes instead of 30 minutes previously. When plugging in the SUV into a capable DC fast charger, 250 km of range can be added in just 10 minutes (180 km with the older model). AC charging remains capped at 11 kW as before, and given the carryover battery, we should expect similar if not identical WLTP-rated range of 623 km.

The switch to 800 volts also enables more power to be sent to the electric motors. In VCM’s release, the company mentioned outputs of 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 870 Nm of torque, which are figures corresponding to the top, dual-motor Twin Motor Performance powertrain.

By comparison, the 400-volt version of the EX90 we currently have here, which is also in a Twin Motor Performance configuration with an Ultra trim package, packs 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 910 Nm. Despite the 800-volt version’s reduced torque, it manages to get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds (4.9 seconds for the older model)

This is likely due to its higher horsepower count and reduced vehicle weight, the latter a result of thinner internal wiring thanks to the switch to an 800-volt system. Top speed stays the same at 180 km/h as per Volvo’s safety-focused philosophy.

Visually, the EX90 looks pretty much the same as it was before. In addition to powertrain revisions, the SUV also get a new core computer featuring dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin chips like in the ES90, which is used for artificial intelligence (AI) functions and improved functionality of safety features.

At present, the EX90 is fully imported (CBU) for China and is priced at RM442,888 on-the-road without insurance. The updated model coming our way is expected to be locally assembled (CKD) alongside the ES90, as per our previous report in October last year. Registrations of interest for the new EX90 are now open in Malaysia, with VCM saying the first 100 customers to place an order will be specially rewarded.

GALLERY: 2025 Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Motor Performance