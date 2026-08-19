2027 Hyundai Tucson revealed – 5th gen gets more rugged design, big screen, XRT off-road variant

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 19 August 2026 11:21 am

The current Hyundai Tucson may still seem fresh, but the truth is, the sharply-styled SUV was unveiled way back during the depths of the pandemic in 2020 (that freshness in Malaysians’ minds is thus the result of its late arrival, but that’s a story for another time). Six years on, the new fifth-generation model is making its debut, and boy is it different.

This Tucson sticks to the futuristic theme, but instead of a sleek blend of curves and straight edges, there’s now a much more austere aesthetic, bringing to mind the also-new Elantra. This is part of the Art of Steel design language that we first saw on the Ioniq 3.

It’s altogether less sporty and more architectural, with voluminous flared fenders that emphasise the car’s muscular stance and enhance the interplay between light and shadow. Hyundai says that the clean surfacing and sharp character lines combine to create the tension that is characteristic of steel, whatever that means. Silver window trim and D-pillars provide added contrast against the wraparound windscreen design.

The front and rear ends are dominated by the full-width H lighting signature that is again reminiscent of the Elantra. The horizontal light bar at the front is recessed and provides soft indirect lighting, while the taillights get a prism structure and reveal an intricate pattern when lit. The main headlights are hidden within the bumper, as per the outgoing model.

Inside, the Tucson continues the industrial, layered design of the Ioniq 3, with the horizontal upper and lower dashboard appearing to float, separated by a recessed inner panel. A massive infotainment touchscreen dominates proceedings, and while the size is not yet known, it appears to be the same 14.6-inch panel used in the Ioniq 3.

This looks to use Hyundai’s new Android Automotive-based Pleos Connect operating system, with the added benefit being the physical air-con and volume controls to replace some of the old capacitive touch buttons. The steering wheel has a flat top and bottom to provide an uninterrupted view of the slim instrument display above it.

Elsewhere, storage space has been increased with a hidden palm rest tray, luggage add-ons and a card holder by the driver’s side air-con vent. As per the Santa Fe, the Tucson gains the option of dual Qi wireless chargers.

Measuring 4,700 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall, the new Tucson is 60 mm longer and 40 mm wider than before, while its 2,785 mm wheelbase is 30 mm longer. Hyundai claims this provides best-in-class interior space, with rear headroom increasing by 29 mm. The rear doors also open ten degrees wider at 83 degrees to improve entry and egress.

A total of eight exterior colours will be offered, five of which are new – Serenity White Pearl, Driftwood Grey Matte, Driftwood Grey Metallic, Red Rock Orange Matte, and Goyo Copper Pearl. These are paired with three new two-tone interior colour schemes, these being mud gray and dove grey, black and sand beige, and black with soil brown inlays, in addition to the usual full black.

For the second straight generation, Hyundai will offer a rugged XRT package, featuring a bespoke front bumper with a larger grille and skid plate, black wheel arch trims with a forged carbon fibre-like pattern, and a new rear bumper and skid plate, plus black window trim and unique wheel options. Inside, there are patterned seats, dark metal decor, protective floor mats and touch-operated LED tailgate lights.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but expect the Tucson to soldier on with the same range of 1.6 litre turbo and 2.0 litre and 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engines, plus hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. As yet, it’s unclear if the car will be offered with the same two wheelbase options as the current model (we get the LWB).