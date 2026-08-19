2027 Proton S70 facelift spied again – X50-style quad tailpipes for in-house-designed sedan refresh

In Cars, Proton, Spyshots / by Jonathan Lee / 19 August 2026 1:36 pm

Prototypes of the facelifted Proton S70 are hitting the road in droves – the car was first sighted last week, and already it’s been papped once again, seen in these images posted on Threads by user @sherryfaty. This time, the segment-straddling sedan exposes a never-before-seen design cue lifted from the X50.

That would be the rather outlandish quad round tailpipes, which are hopefully connected to the actual exhaust system (as per the X50), rather than being fake (*cough* Chery *cough*). Once again, we spot the new taillights with Saga MC3-style segmented graphics, in what seems to be a slimmer design akin to the fifth-generation Geely Emgrand – the successor to the car that spawned the S70 – although this could just be the camouflage playing tricks on our eyes.

Speaking of the Emgrand, the existence of a next-gen model is why the facelift has almost certainly been designed in-house. Geely never updated the design of the fourth-gen Emgrand, merely giving it minor trim changes in 2024; these were adopted by the S70 MC earlier this year, alongside the latest four-cylinder turbo engine.

The new Emgrand, meanwhile, is likely too new for Proton to use, as the national carmaker has probably yet to amortise the car’s development and production costs. Don’t worry, the fifth gen also uses torsion beam rear suspension, so it isn’t much of an upgrade.

As such, we can expect the S70 to receive some further-reaching updates to the design. Past spyshots have already shown that the facelift will get a new grille and bumper, the latter with larger corner “intakes” with a mesh design. Also on the cards are new wheel options and possibly a redesigned interior with a larger infotainment touchscreen.

The presence of quad tailpipes only on certain units suggests that they will be offered only on the current turbo model, and it also hints at the introduction of a cheaper naturally-aspirated variant with hidden exhausts. This will act as an indirect successor to the Persona, which will be discontinued this year, following in the footsteps of its Iriz hatchback sibling.

The NA engine is likely the same 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-CFN mill found in the Saga, which made its debut on the fourth-gen Emgrand last year. This should be paired with a Punch CVT, perhaps with a torque converter to suit the “sportier” application.

It will join the existing 181 PS/290 Nm BHE15-EFZ turbo engine, mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. Are you excited for the facelifted S70? Let us know in the comments.

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