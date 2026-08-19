BYD Malaysia and Bus Cap ink MoU to explore local assembly and manufacturing of electric buses

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 19 August 2026 11:03 am

BYD Malaysia and Malaysian bus manufacturer Bus Cap have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on the local assembly and manufacturing of electric buses, anchored by a proposed establishment of a localised manufacturing facility in Perak.

Under the MoU, which was inked in Shenzen yesterday, the two companies plan to cooperate in areas such as product localisation, sales, marketing and distribution as well as after-sales service.

The two parties added that over time, they may also evaluate the potential extension of the cooperation beyond electric buses into other new energy commercial and industrial mobility applications, including electric trucks, electric forklifts, electric vans or minibuses and rail-transit-related solutions, subject to market demand, technical feasibility and definitive agreements.

This proposed cooperation represents a major post-listing milestone for Bus Cap, a listed Malaysian bus manufacturer headquartered in Ipoh, Perak. It has been in the manufacturing business since 1968 via its core subsidiary, Sin Hock Leong Coach Works (SHL Coach). Bus Cap’s existing operations remain anchored by SHL Coach, servicing a highly diversified customer base of transport operators, travel companies, vehicle dealers and government agencies across Malaysia and Singapore.

While bus manufacturing remains the company’s operating foundation, Bus Cap said the MOU provides a clear industrial pathway for it to participate in Malaysia’s electric commercial vehicle transition from traditional bus-building towards localised electric bus manufacturing, after-sales support and lifecycle mobility solutions.

The timing of this initiative aligns directly with a structural transition across Malaysia’s public transport sector. In January last year, it was announced that Prasarana Malaysia’s ongoing procurement of 310 diesel-engine buses would be its final intake of internal combustion engine vehicles before shifting entirely to electric platforms by 2037.

BYD’s association with the Malaysian market began in 2014, with commercial vehicles being its initial entry point. Then, it was reported that AMDAC, a player in the heavy-duty and special purpose vehicle sector, had secured a deal to deliver 15 units of BYD K9 electric buses to Sunway BRT and 40 units to Panorama Melaka.