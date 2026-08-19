Chery Malaysia gearing up for Lee Chong Wei Cup youth badminton competition – starts Aug 29, RM100k in prizes

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Danny Tan / 19 August 2026 1:46 pm

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Chery Malaysia is gearing up for the inaugural Lee Chong Wei Cup (LCWC) youth badminton competition, scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 6 at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara, KL. Chery is supporting LCWC – the brainchild of Malaysian badminton icon Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei – as presenting partner.

“The event countdown has begun, and I am looking forward to seeing all the talent on display. I would like to also thank our presenting partner Chery for making my vision, a reality,” said Lee, a three-time Olympic silver medallist and former badminton world No.1 for a record 349 weeks.

“At Chery, supporting the Lee Chong Wei Cup goes beyond sponsorship. It is an opportunity to empower young Malaysian talents, inspire future champions, and contribute positively to the communities we serve,” said Men Lin Bo, Chery Corporate Malaysia’s executive VP.

“Badminton is close to the hearts of many Malaysians, and the spirit of the sport reflects values we believe in as a brand: discipline, determination and perseverance. Through this partnership, we hope to encourage the next generation to dream big, push their limits and strive for the best,” he added.

To date, more than 2,000 players have registered for the inaugural LCWC, which will also provide winners with an opportunity to earn a trial with the national team at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

There will be three age categories – Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 – across all five badminton disciplines: Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

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Interestingly, the tournament will introduce the 15×3 scoring system, ahead of its official debut on the BWF World Tour next year. Contested in a single-leg format, LCWC will offer a handsome prize purse of RM100,000, one of the biggest for youth badminton tournaments in Malaysia.

By the way, this isn’t the first time Chery and Chong Wei are working together – the living legend owns a Chery and helped launch the ‘With Chery With Love’ Official Chery Owners Club back in 2023.