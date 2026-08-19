EPMB, Sanly open component production facility in Tg Malim, to build parts for Proton AMA01, AMA02, AMA05

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / 19 August 2026 4:24 pm

EP Manufacturing (EPMB) has officially launched its new Peps Sanly JV chassis component assembly facility in Tanjong Malim. Located in the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV), Tanjong Malim, Peps Sanly JV is the company’s joint venture with Chinese metalworks, assembly and brake system specialist Sanly Auto Parts Co.

The opening of the facility yesterday was witnessed by Perak state tourism, industry, investment & corridor development committee chairman Loh Sze Yee, Invest Perak acting CEO Ahmad Shahir Abd Aziz, Proton strategic projects division VP Ainol Azmil and Ji Xiantao, director of Sanly Auto Parts Co and Peps Sanly JV.

The entity will produce critical components for selected Proton models, continuing EPMB’s nearly four decade-long working association with the national automaker. The new facility, which sits on a land area spanning 9,909 sq metres, was built with a total investment of RM9.5 million.

It commenced operations in October 2025 and is capable of producing 40,000 car sets a month, or up to 480,000 car sets per year. The facility will localise the manufacturing of front corner modules, subframe modules and rear axle modules assemblies for Proton’s AMA01 (Saga), Persona, Iriz models as well as the upcoming AMA02 (or Saga Cross) and AMA05 MPV.

“The launch of this new facility under Peps Sanly JV marks the continuation of our strategic partnership with Sanly China, following the formalisation of our joint venture in February last year. The goal of this partnership is to ensure a more robust and efficient supply chain for EPMB, leveraging Sanly China’s advanced metalworking, assembly and automotive chassis system expertise,” said EPMB executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah.

“By working with Sanly, which has strong ties to Geely and other Chinese OEMs, we gain direct exposure to China’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem and its competitive cost structures. This positions us to support Proton with enhanced cost efficiency and quality assurance,” he said.

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