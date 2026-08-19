Ingress exits Volvo, BMW and MINI dealership business; still retains Perodua, Proton eMas and Mitsubishi outlets

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 19 August 2026 4:09 pm

Ingress has left the dealership business for Volvo, BMW and MINI brands, with Ingress Swede Automobile having ended operations as a Volvo dealer on August 1.

For BMW and MINI dealerships under the group, these have now been taken over by Sime Motors and have been rebranded into Performance Motors.

In May last year, Sime Motors and Ingress Corporation announced a joint venture to form Performance Motors Malaysia, a dealership group which operates BMW Damansara, BMW Bandar Puteri Puchong and MINI Bangsar.

While the group no longer has Volvo, BMW and MINI dealerships in its network, it continues to hold Perodua, Proton eMas and Mitsubishi dealership outlets.

Its Perodua outlet is in The Curve, Mutiara Damansara; the Proton eMas location is in Seksyen 8 Bandar Baru Bangi, and its Mitsubishi outlets are in Bandar Bukit Puchong, Bandar Baru Bangi and Seksyen 23 Shah Alam.