LRT Kelana Jaya Line faced power disruption at Putra Heights this morning, causing delays – problem rectified

This morning, Rapid KL announced that the LRT Kelana Jaya Line was facing delays due to a suspected power supply problem at the Putra Heights station.

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As a safety measure, trains had to be driven manually at that station; generally, trains were also moving slower elsewhere, causing a buildup of waiting passengers at platforms. Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa, Masjid Jamek and Putra Heights were among the congested stations.

Rapid KL’s technical team attended to the issue at Putra Heights and the rail operator mobilised its polis bantuan dan station staff at foyers and platforms to assist commuters, who were also informed of the issue by announcements.

Fortunately, the issue is now solved. At 9.33 am, Rapid KL announced that rectification works for the power supply disruption at Putra Heights have been completed. However, waiting times may be slightly longer than normal as train frequency is currently being adjusted.

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